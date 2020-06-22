Ada County is moving back to Stage 3 of reopening as cases of COVID-19 have exploded in recent weeks, Central District Health announced Monday. Idaho Press reporters Margaret Carmel and Tommy Simmons write that health district officials said the county’s numbers of infection were higher than they have been since late March and early April, and said the infection rate rivals that of Blaine County’s rate earlier in the pandemic — which at one point had one of the highest rates in the country.
Central District Health Director Russ Duke made the announcement in a virtual press conference Monday afternoon. He said he would be signing a public health order — effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday — moving the county back a stage.
The order means bars, which were allowed to reopen in Stage 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, will be required to close in Ada County, and public and private gatherings of over 50 people will be banned. The order also requires a 14-day quarantine for all visitors to the state who are coming from an area outside of Idaho highly affected by the virus, Duke said.
Dine-in restaurants will remain open, but if they have a bar top area, that area must be closed, he said. Movie theaters will also stay open, so long as they comply with the district’s social distancing requirements.
Masks aren't mandatory, but Duke said that could change if the district's commissioners feel it's necessary.