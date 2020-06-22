People walk and wait in line at bars and restaurants on the closed block of Eighth Street between Idaho and Bannock streets in downtown Boise on Friday, June 5, 2020. Central District Health announced Monday that it is moving Ada County back to Stage 3 of reopening because of a spike in cases of COVID-19. Bars will be closed in this stage, but restaurants will be allowed to stay open, with the requirement that they close their bar top area.