The Ada County Board of Commissioners is trying to stop Suez Water from raising annual water bills by 22.3%, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. On Friday, the Board of Commissioners filed a motion with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to intervene in a proposed rate increase by Suez Water Idaho Inc. If the motion is accepted, the Board of Commissioners will be able to participate in the proceedings of the rate case and advocate against what the commission called an “excessive rate increase request.”
Earlier this year, Suez Water went in front of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to request a 22.3% rate increase for 98,000 customers in Ada County. Suez is requesting the rate hike to pay for $115 million in completed improvements to Suez’s infrastructure. The new rates would cost residential water customers on average an additional $6.61 a month and commercial customers $23.51 per month.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.