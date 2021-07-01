A judge on Wednesday shot down a defense motion to throw out the charges against two men accused of trespassing in a hearing room of the Capitol during last summer's special session of the Idaho Legislature, Ammon Bundy and Aaron von Schmidt, writes reporter Katie Terhune of our news partner KTVB-TV. Prosecutors called House Speaker Scott Bedke as a witness on Wednesday morning, to question him about his authority to close a Capitol meeting room after conclusion of a proceeding there; and also questioned a police officer involved in the arrest. After the prosecution rested, Bundy's lawyers called witnesses including state Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and then an emotional Bundy took the stand himself, sniffling and pausing occasionally, saying he believed he was standing up for rights when he refused to leave the empty meeting room, that he didn't regret his actions, and he'd do the exact same thing again.
Von Schmidt, who is representing himself, and lawyers for Bundy asked Judge David Manweiler to dismiss the case in the middle of the trial, arguing that prosecutors had not met the burden of proof to move forward. Manweiler denied the motion, saying the burden of proof had been met.
“I think it’s been beaten to death so far that the Capitol was open to the public, that the speaker of the House had authority to close that room or to order people out of the room for the day,” the judge said. “We seem to be talking about two different things in a similar way. That’s where the rubber hit the road with these two gentlemen, is they were told to leave and they didn’t.” He added, “That’s my legal analysis to this point.”
Bundy is an anti-government activist who is currently campaigning for governor of Idaho; Bedke, a rancher and the state's longest-serving House speaker, is currently running for Idaho lieutenant governor. Both face multiple opponents in the 2022 races. The jury trial is continuing today.
You can see Terhune's full report here at ktvb.com, or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.