Ada County civil prosecutors have gone to court seeking to hold the director of the Idaho Department of Correction in contempt for failing to comply with a decades-old court order, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons, which required IDOC to remove inmates awaiting transfer to prison from the Ada County Jail within seven days.
Prosecutors are asking the court to order IDOC Director Josh Tewalt to comply with the order to remove prisoners in a timely manner or face a $250-per-day, per-prisoner fine for each prisoner kept in jail more than seven days. And they say it's an overload of state prisoners that's causing such extreme overcrowding in the county jail that the facility has failed inspections and inmates are sleeping on the floor.
