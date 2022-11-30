Locator
BoiseDev/Google Maps

An undeveloped lot at a busy Southwest Boise intersection is staying put for now after Ada County nixed a proposal to rezone it from commercial development to multifamily residential, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel.

Last week, the Ada County Commissioners heard hours of testimony from neighbors near the intersection of Five Mile and Lake Hazel Roads late into the night as they voiced their opposition to a proposal to build a subdivision on a long-vacant lot across the street from Albertsons. The project, called, Alante Homes at Lockwood, would have featured a mix of one, two and three-bedroom, patio-style homes for rent at upscale prices.


