An undeveloped lot at a busy Southwest Boise intersection is staying put for now after Ada County nixed a proposal to rezone it from commercial development to multifamily residential, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel.
Last week, the Ada County Commissioners heard hours of testimony from neighbors near the intersection of Five Mile and Lake Hazel Roads late into the night as they voiced their opposition to a proposal to build a subdivision on a long-vacant lot across the street from Albertsons. The project, called, Alante Homes at Lockwood, would have featured a mix of one, two and three-bedroom, patio-style homes for rent at upscale prices.
Neighbors said Southwest Boise, which lies in the City of Boise’s area of impact but was never annexed, is in need of more small businesses, restaurants and other amenities that currently require them to travel miles to Overland Road or elsewhere to run errands. They argued the 11.4-acre parcel should not be developed for residential and prevent more commercial businesses from coming into the area, especially as thousands of homes at planned communities like Locale and Murio Farms could come online in coming years.
“I certainly don’t relish denying any application because I am generally loathed to tell people what they can and can’t do on their property, but this was zoned commercial, and this seems like it was the intent of the people who came before us and it seems like it’s more appropriate to keep it or consider a different proposal,” Republican Commissioner Ryan Davidson said.
The City of Boise also opposed this rezone because the city’s Comprehensive Plan marks the area as a neighborhood activity center that should have much higher density than what was proposed on it and should include a mix of uses, like live work units throughout the project.