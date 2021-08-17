We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Dr. Ryan Cole prepares a COVID-19 sample to be tested in the lab at Cole Diagnostics in April 2020.
Ada County Commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson on Tuesday voted to appoint Dr. Ryan Cole to be the physician member of the Central District Health board, while Commissioner Kendra Kenyon said she “adamantly” opposed that decision, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton.
The appointment must be approved not only by Ada County, but also by at least five commissioners in Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. (The appointment requires a simple majority, which is seven total votes across the four counties. Ada County has now supplied two of those votes.)
Beck and Davidson said their decisions were guided by feedback from Ada County constituents, as well as their personal beliefs and experiences.
Central District Health’s board controls the leadership and budget for the regional public health agency. Cole has been criticized for spreading false information about COVID-19 and vaccinations. He recently gave a speech in which he said the COVID-19 vaccine is a “poisonous attack” on the population that must be stopped.
