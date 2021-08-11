We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Ada County commissioners (facing camera, left to right) Ryan Davidson, Rod Beck and Kendra Kenyon meet Tuesday, Aug. 10, in their chambers at the county courthouse.
Ada County commissioners are delaying their choice on a nominee to be the only doctor on the Central District Health board, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton. They voted Tuesday to table the discussion until Aug. 17. The public health district’s board has power over the agency’s leadership and budget. It also can issue public health orders, though under a new law passed this year, any orders that apply to everyone in the county or district could be vetoed by county commissioners.
Central District Health oversees inspections of restaurants, child care centers and other facilities used by the public. It also conducts epidemiology and infectious disease prevention and response.
The nominee must be approved by a total of at least seven commissioners in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties before the selection is official.