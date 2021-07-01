The Ada County Commissioners interviewed the three Ada County sheriff nominees Wednesday and all were asked to explain how law enforcement should operate locally, during a time of increased scrutiny, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. The nominees are Matt Clifford, Doug Traubel and Mike Chilton. The three were selected by the Ada County Republican Central Committee to fill the vacancy created by former Sheriff Steve Bartlett’s resignation on May 31. Bartlett was less than six months into his second four-year term.
The questioning of nominee Doug Traubel, a former sheriff's office employee who also was an investigator at the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for 16 years until 2019, brought several alarming statements to light. Traubel was asked to defend some of his previous writings in which he blamed Jews for Soviet violence and said that half of all rape reports are "false."
Advocates against sexual and domestic violence were "appalled" by the comments about rape, which they said aren't accurate, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe; and his comments on Jews are reminiscent of an anti-Semitic stereotype known as “Żydokomuna,” or Judeo-communism, popular among Polish anti-Semites in the 1930s. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), along with Suppe's sidebar on reactions to the comments, or pick up today's Idaho Press; they're on the front page.