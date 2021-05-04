Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson is the subject of an Idaho Attorney General investigation, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. While the details of the investigation remain unknown, Davidson in March had a conversation with a judge, in which he requested that activist Ammon Bundy be granted access to the Ada County Courthouse despite Bundy flouting the courts’ COVID-19 safety protocols. Some suggested Davidson’s attempt to influence the judge raised ethical concerns and may have violated state law.
Last week, the Idaho Press submitted a public records request to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office seeking copies of complaints against Davidson as well as any record of an investigation between March 1 and April 29.
On Monday, the Idaho Press received notice that the request was denied “because all of the records responsive to” the request “are part of a pending investigation.”
Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.