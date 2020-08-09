The Overland Bar has been a neighborhood dive bar since 1949, but soon it will be in the food business, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Owner Kurtis Hawkins is in the process of retrofitting his business to pass a health inspection to serve food so it can once again open its doors after Central District Health ordered bars and nightclubs to close for a second time on June 24. If he gets a food permit, he will be considered a restaurant once again be able to bring some money in.
“I will reopen the bar as a restaurant because I don’t have any other options,” Hawkins said. “It just costs me $12,000 a month to sit there.”
Hawkins is one of many bar owners in Ada County struggling to survive the months-long, government-mandated shutdowns that have rocked the small-business world since mid-March when the pandemic hit. Some are trying to weather the storm by relying on savings, others are opening as restaurants, but they are all begging for relief — to either reopen or receive financial assistance from the same local officials who ordered them shuttered, Carmel writes. You can read her full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.