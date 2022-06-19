Ada County spent just one week at the “moderate” community level before hitting the federal threshold for the highest level of COVID-19 concern on Thursday, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses one set of data to determine how much the coronavirus is spreading in a community — and another set to determine how much that spread is causing severe disease and threatening access to health care.
Ada County and most of the rest of Idaho have been locked at high transmission rates for weeks. But even with rising cases and more COVID-19 tests coming back positive, few people were in the hospital with the virus.
That changed this week.
Ada, Elmore, Valley and Lewis counties are now in the “high” community level. Those counties this week had more than 200 new cases and more than 10 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents in their hospital service areas.
That means all three now fall under CDC recommendation for people to wear a mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. You can read Dutton's full story online here at idahocapitalsun.com, or look for it in Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.