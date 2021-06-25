After a Citizens Advisory Committee gave the Ada County Commission three ideas for potential future uses of the Expo Idaho site, the county asked the Urban Land Institute to evaluate each one, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. The three options are updating the Western Idaho Fair fairgrounds facility, building a new multi-use sports and entertainment complex and creating a mixed-use town center. On Thursday, the Urban Land Institute’s panel recommended to the commissioners a plan that intertwined all three options on the 247-acre site.
