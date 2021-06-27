Ada County Commissioners have decided not to renew the appointment of Dr. Ted Epperly to the Central District Health board, writes reporter Audrey Dutton of the Idaho Capital Sun. “After 15 years of service to Central District Health, I was sent an e-mail saying … ‘Thank You For Your Service.’ An incredible example of politics becoming more important than public health knowledge and expertise,” Epperly said. His term was set to end in 2021.
“I know what I had to say and did helped a lot of people and for that I am truly proud,” Epperly told the Sun.
The Ada County Commissioners‘ office confirmed that Epperly’s term will not be renewed when the commissioners fill the seat for the upcoming term. The county posted a volunteer opening on its website, seeking candidates to apply from now until June 30. The position must be filled by another physician, according to a CDH spokesperson. Epperly is president and CEO of the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and a nationally recognized leader in family medicine and health care. You can read Dutton's full story online here at idahocapitalsun.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.