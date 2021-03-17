As Ammon Bundy stood outside the Ada County Courthouse Monday, refusing to wear a mask required to attend his jury trial, the anti-government activist had an ally on the inside, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson asked Magistrate Judge David Manweiler to grant Bundy access to the building without a mask.
In a phone interview with the Idaho Press on Tuesday, Davidson said he had a “brief” conversation with Manweiler, who had just issued bench warrants for Bundy and Aaron Von Schmidt, another anti-mask activist, on charges of failure to appear. The commissioner asked the judge “if there’s any accommodation that could be made” to allow Bundy to enter the building without a mask. Davidson also said he “might have asked” Manweiler if he could reverse-course on the failure to appear warrant and allow the trial to proceed.
