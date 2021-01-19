After announcing it would reconsider its choice, the Ada County Commission again Tuesday voted to nominate former U.S. Rep. Raúl Labrador to sit on the Central District Health Board, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones, choosing the former congressman and state GOP chair over a doctor who is among the state's top experts on infectious diseases.
The reconsideration apparently stemmed from concerns that new Republican commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson violated open meeting laws while privately discussing Labrador’s appointment in the weeks before they took office. In response to a special prosecutor investigating a potential violation, Beck gave Commissioner Kendra Kenyon — the commission’s lone Democrat — a chance to recommend another candidate. The investigation “sort of put a hold on a hold on the nomination of Raúl Labrador,” he said.
“We didn’t do anything beyond the law for this appointment,” Beck said, denying a legal violation. “We could have just done nothing and proceeded, but we decided out of an abundance of caution … we would allow commissioner Kenyon to produce an alternative, and apparently she did,” Beck said.
Kenyon supported Dr. Sky Blue, a local epidemiologist at Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases, for the spot. After contacting major hospital systems in the area, Kenyon said, “The same name kept coming up as the number one expert in infectious diseases — Dr. Sky Blue.”
Kenyon was on the losing end of a 2-1 vote in favor of nominating Labrador.
“I would make my decision based on who is best for this position, and clearly Dr. Blue is much better for this position,” Kenyon said. “I have not seen where Mr. Raúl Labrador has any public health expertise or knowledge. … I don’t feel like I can go against the recommendations of our top public health officials and institutions.”
