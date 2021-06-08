Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson’s March conversation with Magistrate Judge David Manweiler, in which Davidson asked the judge to reverse his decision to issue a bench warrant for anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, did not violate Idaho laws, according to an investigation by the Idaho Attorney General’s office.
“Commissioner Davidson’s decision to approach a judge in open court to discuss an ongoing criminal case, while disconcerting, did not constitute a crime under Idaho law,” wrote Deputy Attorney General Colleen Zahn in a Monday letter to Mike Satz, executive director of the Idaho 97 Project, an anti-extremism group that filed complaints against Davidson.
Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe reports that the investigation “did not reveal a crime that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to Zahn. However, the Attorney general’s office recommends Davidson receive training “concerning appropriate interactions with the judiciary.”
