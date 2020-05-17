The Ada and Canyon County elections offices have had to increase staff members and change worker shifts so that someone is working 24 hours a day in order to keep up with absentee ballot requests, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said the elections office staff typically has four staff members, but is now up to eight, pulling people from other county departments to help. He said the office also began having a staff member work in the office 24 hours a day.
The Ada County Elections Office has done the same, county Clerk Phil McGrane said. He said the office was originally a staff of 10 people and now has had up to 40 people working at a time.
The 24-hour shifts are designed to have someone working when fewer people are using the system, which is tough to work with during business hours, Yamamoto said.
McGrane said he "couldn't emphasize enough" how unprecedented the number of absentee ballot requests the Ada County Elections Office is getting.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.