Sen. Jim Risch and his Democratic challenger, Paulette Jordan, both have come out with TV ads seeking to tie their opponents to Washington, D.C., and stress their own bona fides as authentic Idahoans. “It’s almost like they’re trying to out-Idaho each other,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler.
Both ads feature lush, color images of the candidate in Idaho carrying or shooting a gun. Grim black-and-white photos from Washington, D.C., make points about their opponents.
“Both Risch and Jordan are trying to make this appeal to Idaho voters that they know them, they are them, and that they can represent them better because of that,” Kettler said.
