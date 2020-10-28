Incumbent GOP Sen. Jim Risch has been frequently airing a campaign commercial about the coronavirus pandemic as he seeks a third Senate term, touting his concern and how he’s working to help impacted Idahoans. Now Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan has started airing her own COVID-19 ad, this one a negative ad critical of Risch for everything from his tenure in office to “sleeping on the job” – a reference to Risch famously dozing off during the Senate’s impeachment trial in January – “while coronavirus rages in Idaho.”
Jordan’s ad began airing on broadcast TV in the Boise area and online this week; Risch’s has been running heavily around the state.
Risch’s ad makes only general claims, said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler, saying that coronavirus has been “tough on Idaho families and small businesses,” and touting his work for “economic assistance for Idaho families” and “to provide loans to small businesses to keep Idahoans working.” Risch voted in favor of the CARES Act, which included the PPP loan program for small businesses, extended unemployment payments and more; it passed the Senate unanimously.
His ad also says he’s “fighting for actions to ensure a pandemic like this never reaches America again.” His campaign noted his sponsorship of the Global Health Security and Diplomacy Act, a bipartisan measure introduced in May to strengthen the nation’s strategic planning, interagency coordination and diplomatic engagement on global health security issues. Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is the lead sponsor.
At the close of his ad, Risch appears to be sitting at his kitchen table, speaking directly to the camera, assuring Idahoans that he’ll protect them from such threats. The tone, Kettler said, suggests “really just trying to empathize and connect with people who are struggling.”
Jordan’s new ad, by contrast, features a stark black screen with no images throughout the ad until the end, with just white letters on the screen criticizing Risch as an ineffective longtime office-holder amid a crisis. “His only response is to take away your health insurance,” the ad says. “It’s time to retire Senator Jim Risch.” Discordant music, a broken music-box lullaby, plays in the background, before a final shift to a picture of a weary-looking Risch at a committee hearing, followed by a still image of Jordan on horseback, saying, “I’m Paulette Jordan, and I approve this message.”
Kettler said the tone is “ominous, bringing up kind of that fear.”
The claim that Risch’s “only response is to take away your health insurance” is “a questionable claim,” Kettler said, that Risch, based on the claims in his ad, certainly would dispute. But it’s consistent with national Democratic attacks on Republicans, particularly during the recent confirmation process for new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, tying the GOP desire to repeal the Affordable Care Act to removing access to health insurance for Americans now covered under the ACA. Risch long has supported repeal of the ACA.
“It does kind of show the nationalization of politics to some degree,” Kettler said.
The criticisms in Jordan’s ad, Kettler said, are “attacks often leveled against members of Congress,” including being in office too long or being out of touch. “People tend not to be very positive about Congress,” she said.
The ad, she noted, is “such a kind of jarring change from what ads we’re used to seeing from Jordan. … It’s kind of ominous, trying to touch into some of that fear, anxiety, unhappiness.”
Jordan’s campaign said in a statement that on Monday, as Gov. Brad Little announced Idaho would move back a stage in its reopening, “Risch sat idly by . … He was in Washington participating in the ill-timed confirmation of a Supreme Court nominee who will strip away health care for Idahoans.”
Risch’s campaign spokeswoman, Rachel Burkett, said in an email, “In traveling around the state, the voters are confirming that they prefer our positive, issue-oriented campaign, rather than a campaign of attacks. We intend to maintain this positive nature throughout the remainder of the campaign.”
The election is on Tuesday.