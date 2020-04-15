The American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho is suing the state to overturn a just-passed law banning transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The ACLU, which is challenging the law in conjunction with the Seattle-based progressive feminist group Legal Voice, will file the suit in federal court Wednesday morning.
"We've been fighting this bill since the day it was introduced in the Legislature," said ACLU of Idaho Legal Director Ritchie Eppink. "This is a bill that from the start, and even through its amendments, illegally targeted women and girls, and in particular and especially women and girls who are transgender and intersex." You can read Brown's full story online here, or pick up today's issue of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
The "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," which is being challenged, was sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. It and other bills dealing with transgender rights ended up being perhaps the most controversial of the 2020 session, Brown writes, pitting socially conservative Republican legislators against civil rights groups and representatives of the transgender community who came to the Capitol repeatedly to protest and testify against these bills. Ehardt's bill, plus another that bans transgender people from changing their birth certificates, passed the Legislature on mostly party-line votes, with most Republicans in favor and all the Democrats opposed, and Republican Gov. Brad Little signed them in late March.
The plaintiffs are Lindsey Hecox, a transgender woman who will be a sophomore at Boise State University this fall and wants to try out for the track team, and a cisgender Boise High School junior who, Eppink said, will be kept anonymous due to her age but wants to be able to play sports without having to worry about proving her sex.