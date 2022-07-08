Volunteers hold signs featuring books banned by the Nampa School District board during a “Banned Books Giveaway” event in Nampa in June. The American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho has filed a public records request with the District to obtain communications involving the board’s decision to remove 22 books from the district’s libraries and classrooms.
Citing potential First Amendment violations, the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho has filed a public records request with the Nampa School District for communications related to the board’s decision to remove 22 books from the district’s libraries and classrooms, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
“We certainly believe that these books should be returned to the shelves, and that I think is the goal of many members of the community, too, and that there be a fair and regular process for then reviewing those books,” said Aadika Singh, legal director for the ACLU of Idaho, during a phone interview.
The Nampa School District Board voted to remove 22 books permanently from district libraries and schools on May 9, even though committees of parents, teachers and staff were in the process of reviewing the books. In subsequent meetings, trustees have expressed interest in creating and following a formal review process for challenged books, potentially leading to some of those removed being returned to shelves.
The records request, submitted Wednesday morning, seeks materials that explain the events leading up to the decision to remove the books and justifications for doing so, according to a press release from the organization.
“Early evidence suggests that the Trustees used an ad hoc process and ignored the advice of librarians and teachers and removed these books because they express ideas related to race, gender, and sexuality and contain views by authors and characters who are members of racial or sexual minority groups,” Singh said in the release. “If that’s true, the Trustees have abused their power and are likely violating the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”