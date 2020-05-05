There were nine residential eviction cases on the court docket for hearing this morning in Ada County, and last night, the Idaho ACLU filed emergency amicus briefs in all nine of them, seeking to halt the evictions under the provisions of the federal CARES Act. Attorney Howard Belodoff said another 15 cases are coming up on Thursday, and the ACLU will likely make similar filings in those as well. “It’s just been crazy — we didn’t know even how they were going to do this,” Belodoff said. “They’re not allowing anybody in the courthouse for hearings, so they called all the defendants if they had their number.”
Belodoff said tenants facing eviction proceedings have received confusing messages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, in which all court hearings initially were canceled, but then remote hearings resumed May 1. “People showed up at the parking lot at the courthouse and couldn’t get in, didn’t understand what they needed to do,” he said.
Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons will have a full story on this later today; I’ll post a link when it’s available.
Belodoff said he was impressed with how Judge Christopher Bieter handled the proceedings today in light of the filings. “The judge basically turned the hearings into status conferences. He didn’t make any decisions, except for one case in which the parties resolved it themselves,” Belodoff said. “So the cases have been continued to either later this week or next. That gives us some time to deal with the actual issues.”
States and cities around the nation have imposed moratoriums on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic, but Idaho is not among them. Gov. Brad Little has repeatedly advised landlords that he didn’t think evictions were a good “business practice” during the pandemic.
“There is free legal help available for most tenants across Idaho facing eviction,” Ritchie Eppink, legal director of the ACLU of Idaho, said in a news release today. “All evictions in Idaho present profound constitutional problems. Tenants should call the Idaho Legal Aid Services statewide housing hotline if they want legal advice and representation if they are unable to pay rent and have received a notice or complaint for an eviction.”
Eppink noted that the federal CARES Act includes a moratorium on many evictions across the United States. “Determining when the law applies can be a complicated question,” Eppink said. “Combined with closed courthouses, telephone and video court hearings, lack of fair notice, and economic crisis, it is inhumane and unconscionable to throw families out of their homes during this pandemic.”
Though the Idaho Supreme Court halted most eviction proceedings during the end of March and most of April this year, that moratorium expired at midnight on May 1. Dozens of evictions are scheduled in court across Idaho this week.
The Idaho Legal Aid Services Housing Hotline number is (208) 746-7541. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT.