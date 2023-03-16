Traffic stacks up to make a right turn onto Victory Road from southbound Maple Grove Road, where the Ada County Highway District is proposing the construction of a roundabout, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Southwest Boise is full of construction. And the projects just keep coming, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.
Maple Grove Road, Lake Hazel Road, Orchard Street and Amity Road are among some of the roadways that are currently under construction. Only one of the many projects on those main roads is an Ada County Highway District project. Most of the road closures and construction work are results of utility and subdivision work, ACHD Deputy Director of Development and Technical Services Ryan Head said.
“It definitely is making life difficult and we understand that, which is why we’re trying to manage it as best as we can,” Head said. “The thing we can control is what projects ACHD does. They plan those projects through a five-year work plan to look at how many projects they have happening on roads at any given time.”
On March 8, ACHD tweeted a response to the public’s frustration with the number of construction projects in southwest Boise.
“We understand the frustration behind current road closures in the Southwest Boise area,” ACHD said in the tweet. “We want to assure residents that the work is needed, and ACHD is coordinating with several utility companies, contractors, developers, and our own teams for these significant projects.”
The construction in southwest Boise was a perfect storm, Head said.
