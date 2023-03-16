ACHD SW Boise projects

Traffic stacks up to make a right turn onto Victory Road from southbound Maple Grove Road, where the Ada County Highway District is proposing the construction of a roundabout, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Southwest Boise is full of construction. And the projects just keep coming, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.

Maple Grove Road, Lake Hazel Road, Orchard Street and Amity Road are among some of the roadways that are currently under construction. Only one of the many projects on those main roads is an Ada County Highway District project. Most of the road closures and construction work are results of utility and subdivision work, ACHD Deputy Director of Development and Technical Services Ryan Head said.


