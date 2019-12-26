The sign disappeared from Bogus Basin Road as mysteriously as it had appeared, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. A popular troll sign posted on the way to a local ski resort was removed by the Ada County Highway District because the sign was not sanctioned, according to ACHD.
The yellow and black troll sign was attached sometime this fall to a signpost that already contained official signage warning about snow or black ice near a cattle guard on the way to Bogus Basin. ACHD officials decided to remove the troll sign, which featured a picture of a hairy creature with short arms and legs and the words, “CAUTION TROLLS.”
Traffic engineer Tim Curns said in an email, “ACHD policy prohibits installation of any unapproved sign or message on our sign posts, but we get unsolicited additions from time to time. Rather than trying to decide whose addition should be the exception, we ask our sign crew members to remove such items when they encounter them. I do believe the person who installed the sign on Bogus Basin wasn’t meaning to cause any harm, (and they get an “A” for creativity), but this urban legend will have to remain an unsigned one.”
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Wednesday's edition of the Idaho Press.