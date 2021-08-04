We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Members of the Boise School Board discuss requiring masks in schools during a meeting Tuesday evening. The board approved requiring masks for students, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination.
The Boise School District Board of Trustees unanimously passed a motion to make masks mandatory in schools during a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the district’s pandemic plan for the coming school year, reversing a decision from a July 12 meeting that made masks optional, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
“I am sad that we’re at this place right now...but my narrative is simple: students receiving a high-quality education in the classroom, five days a week, in front of their teachers, amongst their peers, is best for students,” said Maria Greeley, vice president of the board, going on to say that a mask mandate is the best way to achieve that while ensuring student and staff safety.
Like much of the rest of the country, Ada County has seen a steady increase in the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. In a presentation during the meeting, Deputy Superintendent Lisa Roberts highlighted that the current weekly case rate in the county is at 140.58 per 100,000 people, up from 73.51 per 100,000 people the week of July 12. She also noted that positivity rates for children between the ages of 5-12 in the county has doubled, while the increase of positivity rates for students between the ages of 12-18 has tripled.