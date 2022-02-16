At the state Capitol today, there's lots on the Legislature's agendas, starting with both the Senate State Affairs Committee and the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee meeting at 8 a.m. JFAC is hearing recommendations from the Joint Millennium Fund Committee and from the chairs of germane committees in the House and Senate in preparation for starting to set state agency budgets; the Senate panel's agenda includes hearings on SB 1309, the far-reaching anti-abortion bill modeled after a Texas law, and SB 1308, to let 17-year-olds serve alcohol.
The House and Senate both convene at 11; SB 1274, to lay the groundwork to end vehicle emission testing requirements in the Treasure Valley on July 1, 2023 is among items on the Senate's calendar.
This afternoon, the House Transportation & Defense Committee meets at 1:30 and is holding hearings on bills including HB 475 to eliminate a longstanding law outlawing private militias; Senate Education meets at 3 and is hearing an early literacy funding bill; and Senate Health & Welfare also meets at 3 and is hearing legislation including a bill to raise Idaho's smoking and vaping age to 21.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.