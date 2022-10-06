Security is heavy at the Idaho Supreme Court on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, with arguments set on three lawsuits over the state's abortion laws. Only those with reserved tickets are being admitted to the courtroom, but the arguments also are being live-streamed online for public viewing.
The Idaho Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the merits starting at 9 a.m. today in three lawsuits over Idaho's abortion laws. The arguments will be live-streamed for public viewing through Idaho Public Television's InSession service at idahoptv.org/insession.
I'll have a full story later today. First, the court is taking 5 minutes of arguments from each side on a motion from the state to strike declarations in the case submitted by Planned Parenthood.
Then, it'll proceed to the arguments on the merits of the challenges to the three laws: The 2020 "trigger" law, which took effect Aug. 25 and bans nearly all abortions; a 2021 law that bans abortions in most cases after about six weeks of gestation, and took effect Aug. 19 but was then mostly superseded by the trigger law; and a 2022 law, SB 1309, that allows relatives of an aborted fetus to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the 2021 law and get $20,000 minimum damages. SB 1309 took effect Aug. 12 after the Idaho Supreme Court lifted a stay on its enforcement.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.