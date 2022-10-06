Idaho Supreme Court outside before arguments 10-6-22

Security is heavy at the Idaho Supreme Court on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, with arguments set on three lawsuits over the state's abortion laws. Only those with reserved tickets are being admitted to the courtroom, but the arguments also are being live-streamed online for public viewing.

 By BETSY Z. RUSSELL brussell@idahopress.com

The Idaho Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the merits starting at 9 a.m. today in three lawsuits over Idaho's abortion laws. The arguments will be live-streamed for public viewing through Idaho Public Television's InSession service at idahoptv.org/insession.

I'll have a full story later today. First, the court is taking 5 minutes of arguments from each side on a motion from the state to strike declarations in the case submitted by Planned Parenthood.

