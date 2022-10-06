The Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan and Justice John R. Stegner hear arguments from Monte Stewart, representing the Idaho Legislature, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, regarding abortion related laws passed by the Idaho Legislature.
The Idaho Legislature has decided that the life of an unborn fetus is more important than the health of the pregnant woman carrying that fetus, lawyers for the state told the Idaho Supreme Court this morning. “The state has exercised its powers to protect the lives of pre-born children,” Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo told the justices. “This is a battle that is properly waged at the ballot box. It is not the place of this court to adjudicate policy disputes.”
Under questioning from the justices, she said, “The woman’s health is not mentioned in the statute.”
Attorneys for Planned Parenthood said the Legislature went too far when it passed three anti-abortion laws, including the near-total ban that took effect Aug. 25. That’s a “trigger law” passed in 2020 that was triggered to take effect once the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade. Attorney Alan Schoenfeld said it and two other Idaho anti-abortion laws violate liberty and privacy rights guaranteed to Idaho women by the state Constitution.
“This court has long recognized and the framers recognized that there’s a right to liberty, to secure happiness, to secure safety under the Constitution,” Schoenfeld told the justices. “The question is whether the right to decide whether to terminate a pregnancy is so fundamentally connected to all of the rights that you’ve identified, and whether it is necessary to exercise the other rights protected under the Idaho Constitution,” and goes to “the fundamental ability of women to participate in the life of this state, or whether they be stripped of their civil, political and personal identity by the state Legislature. That’s the question before this court.”
The “trigger” law makes all abortions in Idaho a felony, at any stage of pregnancy. Doctors prosecuted under the law would be granted an “affirmative defense” if they can convince a jury that the abortion was performed in a case of rape or incest in which they were provided with a police report; or to “prevent the death of the pregnant woman” from causes other than suicide.
The other two laws being challenged are a 2021 law that bans abortions in most cases after about six weeks of gestation, which took effect Aug. 19 but was then mostly superseded by the trigger law; and a 2022 law, SB 1309, that allows relatives of a fetus aborted after six weeks to file civil lawsuits against the doctor who performed the procedure and get $20,000 minimum damages. SB 1309 took effect Aug. 12 after the Idaho Supreme Court lifted a stay on its enforcement.