AARP of Idaho will host another hour-long, statewide call-in with Gov. Brad Little today at noon, to provide information and answer questions regarding COVID-19 in Idaho. Participants can join by dialing toll-free (866) 767-0637, or register in advance online here.
AARP Idaho is a non-profit and non-partisan organization that works to promote the health and well-being of older Americans; it has almost 186,000 members in Idaho. The public is welcome to participate in the call, whether or not they're AARP members.
Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director, will moderate the call.