House Ways & Means Chairman Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, reports that his committee has received 32 proposed bills from House members for consideration on Monday morning when lawmakers reconvene. "That's what I have been told — I have not seen any of them personally," Amador said this afternoon. "There was a deadline of 5 o'clock last night."
Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert revealed the giant number in his new analysis of the upcoming not-really-special legislative session that opens on Monday; lawmakers plan to reconvene their regular session (so it's not officially a special session), which otherwise ended in May and already ranked as the longest in state history, to consider responses to federal vaccine mandates and a House ethics matter involving Rep. Priscilla Giddings.
Amador told Eye on Boise he hopes to have his committee agenda posted online on Friday; the panel is set to convene at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, prior to the House and Senate both convening at 9 a.m.
"Even though Ways & Means can work really quickly, 32's still a lot," Amador said. "I don't think I've ever seen a committee agenda with 32 RS's on it." (RS is short for "routing slip," which is the type of number a proposed bill is assigned before it is introduced; once a legislative committee takes up an RS in a public meeting, it becomes a public record.)
Amador said his understanding is that Ways & Means, a panel made up of House leadership members from both parties, will "basically print everything, introduce everything, and then they'll be sent to the germane committee chairmen for consideration. Obviously it's up to the committee chairmen if they want to give it a hearing or not."
Next week's reconvened session is expected to run for three days, though there's no guarantee.
"They might stick to a limited to-do list. But not necessarily," Richert writes. "They might wrap up their business by the middle of the week. Or maybe not."
