Officials at Central District Health knew the spike in COVID-19 cases was coming. A combination of summer weather, fatigue from months of quarantine, and protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death simply meant more people were going to be interacting with one another, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons, and that meant more people would unknowingly spread the new coronavirus to one another.
Clusters of cases have been linked in Ada County to specific places and conditions. Knowing what those conditions are can help Idahoans evaluate their risk of contracting or spreading the virus as they continue to live their lives in the midst of a historic public health crisis.
For instance, there's a cluster of 69 cases of people as of Thursday who reported visiting certain Ada County bars, largely in downtown Boise, according to the health district. Many of them "exposed other members of the public by going to a number of bars and nightclubs while they were infectious," the district said.
Yet on June 2, it’s estimated more than 5,000 people gathered in front of the Idaho Capitol for a candlelight vigil in honor of black Americans who died because of police or community violence. It’s been more than two weeks since the vigil, and Brandon Atkins, program manager for Central District Health’s family and clinic services, said the district has not identified a cluster of COVID-19 associated with perhaps the largest demonstration at the Capitol in recent memory.
“They are very, very different environments,” Atkins said.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up the Saturday print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.