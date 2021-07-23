We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, counts votes after addressing the Idaho House State Affairs Committee regarding her resolution that declares social justice education “does not serve the common good” on Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021, at the Idaho State Capitol Building in Boise. Giddings’ bill was introduced during the meeting.
More than a third of Idaho House members have accused Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, of engaging in behavior that’s “detrimental to the dignity and integrity of the House,” writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill Spence. Two recent ethics complaints say Giddings fell short of the high standards expected of a representative when she posted information on her Facebook page identifying a 19-year-old House intern who accused former Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape.
One complaint was filed by Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, the chairman of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee.
The second was signed by 24 House members, including 16 Republicans and eight Democrats. The Republican co-signers included House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, Rep. Chaney and Reps. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and Caroline Troy, R-Genesee.
Following a preliminary investigation, the House Ethics Committee concluded there was sufficient probable cause to move forward with both complaints. It will hold a public hearing in Boise on Aug. 2 to consider the matter further.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
You can read Spence's full story online here (subscription required), or look for it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.