For Boise-based maritime lawyer Stephen Smith, COVID-19 was a hellish nightmare that has yet to end months after he caught COVID-19 traveling for work across multiple countries on the Pacific Rim in February, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. He was bedridden for 17 days and is still plagued by brain fog, issues with his vision, pounding headaches and strange swelling in one of his ankles long after the worst of the disease is over.
On the other hand, University of Idaho student Kaitlyn Lindholm, who is home for the summer in Boise, caught the virus earlier this month and is mostly on the mend after nearly two weeks of coughing and some fatigue. Unlike Smith who can pinpoint his illness to his business trips, Lindholm cannot be sure where she picked it up because she has been careful throughout the pandemic to avoid going inside stores and to keep her distance from crowds.
Both Boiseans had the same illness, but with wildly different symptoms, recovery times and means of infection. The only thing they have in common is their diagnosis and geographic location, but they are now linked by their firsthand contact with the pandemic sweeping the globe.
