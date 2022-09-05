...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Mike Swan, owner of Resurrected Tattoo in Boise, works on a custom design for a client. The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline’s Semicolon Tattoo Fundraiser will be held there on Saturday, Sept. 10.
A semicolon is a punctuation mark that indicates a pause, writes Idaho Press reporter Jeanne Huff. A semicolon tattoo takes that meaning a little further and displays it on the inside of a wrist, forearm, shoulder, or other location. It is small and simple – and has become a national symbol for suicide prevention.
Project Semicolon, the nonprofit founded by the woman who is said to have been the first to adopt the tattoo and tag a bigger meaning to it, explains: “A semicolon is used when an author could’ve chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life.”
The Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline’s Semicolon Tattoo Fundraiser will be at Resurrected Tattoo, 610 N. Orchard St. in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 10, which is also World Suicide Prevention Day. The event is from noon to 9 p.m.; anyone in line at 9 will still be able to get a tattoo. This is the eighth annual tattooing fundraiser for the hotline.