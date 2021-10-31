A growing trend in Idaho politics — Republicans splitting into factions of moderate right and further-right — has surfaced in the ostensibly non-partisan Meridian City Council races, reports Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. An Eagle-based PAC has targeted the races, claiming it's identifying the true conservatives.
In Meridian, three incumbents, Luke Cavener, Treg Bernt and Joe Borton, will face three challengers, Mike Hon, Adam Nelson and Hunter Wolf, respectively. Election Day is Tuesday.
Data from the state campaign contribution portal shows four are Republicans, one had no party listed and one had no data available. The two not listed as Republicans, Hon and Wolf, have been endorsed by ConservativesOf: Meridian PAC.
The PAC is trying to get the slate of challengers elected as part of an anti-apartment, pro-parking and anti-transgender platform. Its Instagram posts reminders like “Don’t Portland our Meridian.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.