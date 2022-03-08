There’s a pool of calm amid the craziness in our state Capitol today, with the annual Idaho Watercolor Society art show now in progress on the 4th floor rotunda. It’s the 38th annual show, featuring an array of watercolor art on different themes; viewers can vote for their pick for the “Viewer’s Choice Award.” It’s an atmosphere quite different from that a few floors down, which this morning featured a hearing in the House State Affairs Committee during which Nampa resident Del Chappell said he didn’t believe there’s really a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and speculated that the media is pushing a hoax ala COVID.
Chappell also told the committee he’s concerned that the feed on his favorite news source, RT, formerly "Russia Today," the Russian-government-funded English language news outlet, has been disrupted. Chappell said he thinks the invasion looks like reality TV. “I don’t believe what’s happening is really happening,” he told the lawmakers.
The committee was hearing a bipartisan resolution, HCR 41, from Reps. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, and John Gannon, D-Boise, calling for the state’s endowment fund to divest from any Russian investments, which Skaug reported the fund is already in the process of doing.
A woman from Ukraine testified in favor of HCR 41, telling the lawmakers with emotion, “It’s not reality show on TV, it’s reality life.”
Skaug, who said he has a son-in-law who is Ukrainian and has been in touch with family there, said, “We have a man here in this room, his father was killed by a bomb last week. … What’s really happening is the slaughter of innocents.”
HCR 41 passed the committee unanimously.
