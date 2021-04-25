Gene Harding’s construction company often has homes sitting around the Treasure Valley waiting to be finished, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel. It’s not because of lack of demand or because he ran out of money. It’s because his company, Harding Homes, simply cannot find the materials to finish projects the way they used to. And when they do get what they need, it’s more than double the cost of what Harding paid a year ago.
“Every day I go to the office I think ‘how can I figure out what we’re going to be short’,”he said. “I have houses that are sitting right now all framed out but I can’t get roof trusses on them so they’ll sit for two months because I can’t get a roof on them.”
Nationwide, home builders and other construction companies are battling record-high prices and material shortages of the likes they’ve never seen before. Lumber has been through the roof for more than a year, skilled workers are hard to find, land prices are rising and various natural disasters and shipping delays due to COVID-19 led to shortages of materials of all kinds.
