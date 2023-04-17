The 2023 Idaho legislative session was dominated by discussions about property tax relief and libraries — but there was also something that kept coming up in public hearings and floor debate: the civil cause of action.
The enforcement mechanism, which gives people the right to sue an entity in civil court, showed up in around a dozen bills — including some of the most controversial ones, such as the vetoed “harmful materials” in libraries bill.
The author of that bill, as well as the “bathroom bill” that passed, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti, said it’s not unusual to use the civil cause of action, and he was surprised it was such a talking point throughout the session.
The policy center is a “conservative Christian policy research and educational organization,” according to its website, and the origin of recent laws such as the state’s “fetal heartbeat” bill and the Texas-style abortion ban, allowing doctors to be sued for providing abortions after six weeks.
Conzatti said he felt a lot of the concern came out of legislators’ misunderstanding of “basic legal concepts.”
Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, an attorney and former president of the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association, said he found it unusual how many bills had the civil penalty attached to them this year. He highlighted HB 314, which would’ve allowed people to sue library boards or school districts if a minor obtained “harmful materials.” Ruchti said there’s already processes and mechanisms in place to handle these situations, such as filing complaints about particular books or voting out library or school board members.
