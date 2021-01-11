Gov. Brad Little said the budget he's proposing to state lawmakers for the coming year, beyond his "Building Idaho's Future" package of tax cuts and investments into transportation, broadband infrastructure, education and more, will largely be a "no-frills budget."
"My budget leaves a prudent surplus, bolsters rainy-day funds, and reflects my continued priority on education, including our valuable teachers," he said. "My budget meets our historic commitment to teachers by fully implementing our $250 million investment in the career ladder. To help in the ongoing pandemic response, my budget also bolsters Idaho’s public health infrastructure. I’m recommending funds to increase nursing capacity and also to address the shortage of physicians across Idaho."
He also noted another $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds; the newly passed federal relief bill will cover those costs, mostly for vaccine distribution, testing and tracing. Also planned: A $20 million investment into summer reading programs to help Idaho schoolchildren recover from education setbacks they suffered during this pandemic year.
Overall, the governor is proposing a general fund budget that would come to a 3.8% increase over the original appropriation for the current year, to $4.2 billion. He would bolster the state's rainy-day funds, boosting the Budget Stabilization Fund to its maximum legal limit of 15% of general fund revenues.
For K-12 public schools, the governor is proposing a 3.71% increase in the general fund; colleges and universities, 2.65%; community colleges, 5.45%, including the nursing education program expansion; Health & Welfare, 5%; and Corrections, 0.65%, way down from last year's big jump.
The governor is proposing full funding in the state Controller's office budget for the new transparency reporting system on local government spending, proposed by a legislative interim committee; along with a new initiative to create a "one-stop shop" through the Controller's office where citizens could access all state agency and commission meetings and minutes.