Despite questions about legal and technical flaws, the House has passed HB 339aa, Rep. Karey Hanks’ bill to prohibit any mask mandates from any governmental entity in Idaho, on a 47-22 vote, sending the bill to the Senate. “This is a matter of personal rights and of our liberty,” Hanks, R-St. Anthony, told the House. She said she believes a face mask should be considered a “medical device,” saying, “This should be prescribed, and personal responsibility and personal choice should be what determines this.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, a lawyer who before the bill was amended pointed out a clause in it that he said could forbid requiring a welding helmet for a welder, or numerous other types of face coverings specific to industrial settings or other employment situations, told the House today, “Unfortunately, none of those concerns have been addressed.”
The only amendment added to the bill, proposed by Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, added a penalty clause, saying violations “shall result in the termination of any disaster emergency or public health order, or both, in place when the state or a political subdivision engages in a prohibited action.”
Chaney said that provision, too, was legally problematic. “So the secretary at a charter school in Coeur d’Alene requiring someone to wear a mask into her office could terminate a drought declaration in Minidoka County,” Chaney told the House. “The receptionist could overrule the county commissioners by simply requiring someone to put on a mask. … They could undo what their bosses just did.”
Chaney repeated his analysis that because three of four clauses in the bill say they apply to requirements for masking “for the purpose of preventing or slowing the spread of a contagious or infectious disease,” but the fourth clause leaves that phrase out, courts will interpret the fourth clause as applying to face coverings in all situations. It reads, “A face mask, face shield, or face covering shall not be required by the state, a political subdivision, or an official as a condition for entry, education, employment, or other services.”
He also suggested the bill may have constitutional separation-of-powers issues in its application to courts.
The bill exempts hospitals and health care facilities, but not courts. Hanks said that was intentional. She noted that during a committee hearing on the bill, several women testified that they won’t wear masks because it causes them emotional trauma related to past sexual assault in which the perpetrator covered their nose and mouth to stifle their screams.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, asked Hanks if there was an exception for someone diagnosed with COVID-19 who enters public places. Hanks said no. “They would not be required to wear a mask,” she said. “However, they should stay at home, they should isolate, they should follow what’s already been asked of us, and that is reasonable. It’s reasonable to stay home, to isolate ourselves when we are ill.”
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said she believes COVID-19 numbers have declined enough “to where the pandemic doesn’t exist in the state.” She objected to “little elementary kids that are still being masked … despite the pleas of the parents to take the masks off those kids and let them go back to school without breathing whatever they breathe in those masks.”
Idaho actually hit a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic yesterday, reaching 2,000 deaths from the virus to date. The state has reported 183,910 cases to date, with 219 of those newly reported yesterday.
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, “I stand in support of the bill. … This is a matter of personal freedom, that your health and safety is your responsibility primarily, it is not the government’s responsibility.” He added, “I’ve gotten many emails on this, and the people are on the side of HB 339. They’re tired of government telling them what to do.”
Chaney said, “This bill is a nice statement to make, and so if you’re here to make a statement, it’s a perfectly appropriate thing to work for, but if you’re here to govern, its technical deficiencies are far too great for it to ever be successfully implemented.”
The bill now heads to the Senate side, where senators have taken a recess until Monday, though the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will continue to meet. Its fate there is uncertain. To become law, it’d have to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature.