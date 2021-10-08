The overwhelming majority of the 3,602 comments Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin received regarding her education task force were critical of the task force or pushed back against McGeachin’s allegations of indoctrination in schools, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
More than 2,500 of the comments either criticized the task force, opposed McGeachin personally or denied that schools and teachers are indoctrinating students, according to an Idaho Capital Sun analysis of the 3,602 comments McGeachin’s office released last week.
On the other hand, more than 300 of the comments voiced support for the task force’s work, support for McGeachin herself or included suggestions for where her task force could look for examples of critical race theory, Marxism or social justice teachings in Idaho schools or universities.
The remainder of the comments, more than 700 of them, were either unclear, addressed a different topic or were duplicates.
The unredacted comments, which McGeachin released to the Idaho Capital Sun on Thursday night following a legal scrum with the Idaho Press Club, painted a picture of widespread pushback against McGeachin’s claims that educators are indoctrinating Idaho students with critical race theory, social justice, Communist, Marxist, socialist or leftist teachings.
“I am a lifelong member of the Republican Party,” a parent wrote to McGeachin on April 21. “This is an absolute waste of resources — something that seems to be a theme of your office. We are involved with our child’s education and have NEVER seen any kind of ‘indoctrination’ issues. They are teaching ABC’s and numbers and addition."