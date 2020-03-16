Idaho Capitol night 9 pm 3-16-20

Idaho's state Capitol, shown around 9 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Here's a link to our overall story on this very long, fairly wild day at the Idaho Legislature, at idahopress.com (subscription required), or you can pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press. It couldn't possibly capture it all. And here's a link to my story on the Legislature today approving another $1.3 million for coronavirus-related expenses, this time to keep state government operating in the midst of a pandemic.

By the way, despite numerous rumors, Idaho hasn't had an additional confirmed coronavirus case since Friday; we're still at five.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments