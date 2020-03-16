Here's a link to our overall story on this very long, fairly wild day at the Idaho Legislature, at idahopress.com (subscription required), or you can pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press. It couldn't possibly capture it all. And here's a link to my story on the Legislature today approving another $1.3 million for coronavirus-related expenses, this time to keep state government operating in the midst of a pandemic.
By the way, despite numerous rumors, Idaho hasn't had an additional confirmed coronavirus case since Friday; we're still at five.