In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, demonstrators in all 50 states are joining the increasingly mainstream movement to reimagine what policing looks like in America after decades of well-documented police violence against people of color nationwide, writes a group of Idaho Press reporters in today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press. This movement, often referred to as “defunding the police,” encompasses a broad spectrum of opinions and reforms protesters would like to see at the local level to reshape public safety policy. Some say law enforcement agencies should be completely abolished and all of the funds spent on policing should be diverted to social programs to prevent crime and build up the community. Others are calling for narrowing the purview of the police’s duties and having trained social workers respond to domestic violence calls and mental health incidents instead. There are also numerous proposals in between.
