Home health care worker Tanita Zienkiewicz helps Hernan Reyes get settled into his home office/art studio on April 19. Reyes, who has quadriplegia and can no longer move his limbs or torso, has had to rely on in-home caregivers for more than 30 years.
Home health care worker Tanita Zienkiewicz helps Herman Reyes get ready to move to a different location in his home, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Reyes, who has quadriplegia and can no longer move any of his limbs or torso, has had to rely on in-home caregivers for more than 30 years.
Home health care worker Tanita Zienkiewicz helps Hernan Reyes get settled into his home office/art studio on April 19. Reyes, who has quadriplegia and can no longer move his limbs or torso, has had to rely on in-home caregivers for more than 30 years.
Home health care worker Tanita Zienkiewicz helps Herman Reyes get ready to move to a different location in his home, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Reyes, who has quadriplegia and can no longer move any of his limbs or torso, has had to rely on in-home caregivers for more than 30 years.
Hernan Reyes offered his guests water on a recent Wednesday in his Caldwell home, as he sat near a wall lined with children’s heights and two small dogs barked outside.
“You know what? That’s kind of presumptive of me, because I can’t get you the water, she’d have to,” Reyes, 56, said with a smile, looking at the woman standing across the room. “Isn’t that weird? It’s a dynamic that’s different.”
Tanita Zienkiewicz, Reyes’ home health care worker, brought the water even though the guests declined. Reyes has quadriplegia, meaning he can no longer move any of his limbs or torso.
Reyes is one of more than 33,000 Idaho residents who rely on direct care to maintain a healthy, independent lifestyle, according to a March report by the state’s Office of Performance Evaluations.
The report outlines Idaho’s shortage of these types of workers — which can include nurses, occupational therapists, speech therapists, counselors and more — and estimated the shortage would triple in the next decade, the Idaho Press previously reported.