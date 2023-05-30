Gay Marriage

Mistie Tolman and Karen McMillin, of Meridian, hold up their marriage license at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014.

 Idaho Press file photo

Rep. Frank Bruneel stood before a House committee in February 1995 to introduce legislation that, in addition to eliminating common-law marriages, added that marriage was only between a man and a woman, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes. 

The legislation had died in a Senate committee the year before, Bruneel told the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee. But this time around, it would be successful. The previous legislation’s chief opponent in the House was defeated by Bruneel himself in the 1994 election.


Load comments