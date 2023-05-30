Rep. Frank Bruneel stood before a House committee in February 1995 to introduce legislation that, in addition to eliminating common-law marriages, added that marriage was only between a man and a woman, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
The legislation had died in a Senate committee the year before, Bruneel told the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee. But this time around, it would be successful. The previous legislation’s chief opponent in the House was defeated by Bruneel himself in the 1994 election.
“In his opinion, the time and the need for common-law marriages has (passed),” the 1995 meeting minutes said.
The problem: The law adding the gendered definition made it “difficult, if not impossible, for gays and lesbians to officially exchange wedding vows in Idaho,” according to a Boise State University magazine article from winter 1996.
Adding gender to the statute explicitly prohibited gay marriages, the article said, whereas before there might have been a loophole for those who wanted to marry.
“It’s unlikely Idaho’s lawmakers would admit to purposely enacting anti-gay legislation, but it’s clear to (attorney Jane) Newby that “gay marriages are [now] prohibited by that one statute” although it ostensibly was passed to address the issue of common-law marriages,” the magazine continued.
And indeed, the legislative documents omit almost any reference to any social or moral desire for supporting the bill. There’s also no reference by anyone to the addition of marriage between a man and a woman, other than the text of the bill itself.
Much of the testimony in favor of the law is from judges and others who said determining when a common-law marriage begins is difficult, time-consuming and could be abused. A common-law marriage is a legally recognized marriage between two people who have not purchased a marriage license or had their marriage solemnized by a ceremony, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Read Komatsoulis' full report online here or find it on the front page of today's paper.