My mom and I had a great week of sharing Boise together; I'm so glad we were able to do it! Some of our highlights: Yoga in the Park with Marisa of Sage Yoga; swimming at the Y and at my friend Marni's community pool; walks in Kathryn Albertson, Esther Simplot and Julia Davis parks; lunch on the patio at the Cottonwood Grille (shown above); lots of good answers to Mom's questions about her new iPhone at the Genius Bar at the Apple Store out at the mall; Mom winning at mah jongg after not having played for more than two years; dinner out with family at the new Anthony's in JUMP downtown; a manicure for Mom and pedicures for both of us at Two Rivers Spa in Eagle (wonderful!) followed by lunch at Bardenay, which was excellent as usual; shopping at the mall and the Village at Meridian; and lots of enjoyable visits with family and friends. I'll be back at work on Monday.
