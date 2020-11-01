When schools closed in the spring, Jeannette Boner and her husband Brad Boner had to juggle their full-time jobs while parenting two young children, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. The stress piled up to the point that Jeannette said she knew they couldn't sustain both their jobs once the next school year started. Ultimately, it was Jeannette who left her job as the managing editor at the Teton Valley News in Driggs, but it was a difficult decision.
"I wasn't ready to leave," she said.
A study by the Pew Research Center reported a sharp decline of working mothers and fathers in April, near the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. Though the employment rate among parents has increased since then, the study shows that the rate is still 5-6% below what it was for mothers and fathers at this time last year.
Jan Roeser, labor economist for the Idaho Department of Labor, said the increase in claims from August to September equates to roughly 19,000 additional unemployed Idahoans. The department does not track if unemployment claims come from parents, but Roeser said she believes the recent increase correlates to the beginning of the school year.
Nationwide, the workforce changes are particularly evident among women. A Bureau of Labor Statistics report in September showed that four times more women than men dropped out of the labor force that month.
