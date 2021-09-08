We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A dozen people have filed to run for Boise City Council seats in November’s election, the first to be held by district, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Three people will challenge each incumbent, Lisa Sánchez and Holli Woodings, and four will vie for a seat to be vacated by Councilman T.J. Thomson.
In District 1 — representing West Boise, including the Centennial and the West Valley neighborhood west of Five Mile Road — the candidates are: Anne Garabedian, David Jones, Laura Metzler and Luci Willits.
District 1 does not have an incumbent. Thomson, who lives in the district, announced last year he would not seek a fourth term. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.