For almost four decades, the identity of the murderer of 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson of was unknown, though her neighbor was wrongly convicted and spent 18 years on death row before being exonerated, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. The child left her Nampa home headed for her elementary school just a few blocks away in 1982 when she disappeared;fishermen found her body three days later. Today, during a news conference, Canyon County officials named a new suspect — David Allen Dalrymple, a convicted sex offender.
Dalrymple, 62, is charged with the rape and murder of the little girl, Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor and Sheriff Kieran Donahue announced. "This is a day that a local family has been waiting for over nearly four decades," Taylor said. "It's a day that will in time see wrongs righted and justice served. Today begins the last chapter in the tragedy that began with the rape and murder of 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson in 1982. This is a matter some might describe as a cold case, but to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, it has remained an open and active investigation since the day forensic evidence alerted them that the perpetrator of this crime had not been brought to justice."
Dalrymple is already in prison serving 20 years to life for a separate 2004 conviction in Ada County for kidnapping and molesting a child.
Charles Fain, a neighbor of the Johnsons, was convicted of the little girl's murder and given the death penalty in 1983; Fain, who always maintained his innocence, was exonerated by DNA evidence and released from prison in 2001.
