In the 18 days since Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order, many Idahoans have begun to feel cut off from the outside world. In an effort to provide a glimpse into the lives of Idahoans from throughout the state, journalists from nine newspapers visited 12 different cities and towns over a 24-hour period between 10 a.m. April 2 and 10 a.m. April 3. They witnessed acts of kindness and images of hope, as well as once-bustling scenes now eerily quiet. You can see the full project, including the 24-photo gallery, online here, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.